Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $479,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

