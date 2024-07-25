Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.7% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

