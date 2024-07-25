Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.