Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $365,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.