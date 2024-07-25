Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $384,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after acquiring an additional 234,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $163.29 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

