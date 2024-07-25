Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Itron Stock Down 4.6 %

ITRI opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

