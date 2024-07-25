Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.65 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $148.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

