Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.