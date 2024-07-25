Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

