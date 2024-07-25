Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

