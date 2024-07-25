Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 91.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,008,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Down 5.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

