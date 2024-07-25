Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

