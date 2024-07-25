Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $282,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 175,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $553.33 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.19.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

