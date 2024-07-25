Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,212 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

ADP opened at $247.10 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

