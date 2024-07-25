Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $560.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

