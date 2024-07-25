Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,901 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $170.60. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

