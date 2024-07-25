Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 19,122 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $245.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.