Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 35 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $433.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

