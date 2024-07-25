Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,803 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

