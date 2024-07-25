Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

