Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $394,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

