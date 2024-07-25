Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $474,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

