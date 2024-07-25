Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $482,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $18,341,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 310,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

