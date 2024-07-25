Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

