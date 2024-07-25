Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Dover by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Dover by 2,164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

