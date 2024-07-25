Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,717,000 after acquiring an additional 490,770 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $154,196. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

