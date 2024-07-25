Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Sysco by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

