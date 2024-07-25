Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,436,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.