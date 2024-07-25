Eduardo Bruno Martins Sells 8,357 Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

SGMT stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 894,319 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

