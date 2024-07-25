Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$26.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.91.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.09. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.



