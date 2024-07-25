Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

