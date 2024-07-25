Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells $554,110.15 in Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 69,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $554,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $251,475.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Valerie Morisset sold 60,201 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $434,049.21.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Valerie Morisset sold 3,207 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $22,160.37.

On Monday, July 15th, Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $297,062.77.

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics makes up 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

