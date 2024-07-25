Elme Communities (ELME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
ELME opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.96.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
