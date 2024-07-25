Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.63.

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.46. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

