Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 6349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

