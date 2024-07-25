Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading 4.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.36 and last traded at $78.04. 42,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 238,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $641,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

