Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $182.26. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

