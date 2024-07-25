Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $182.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

