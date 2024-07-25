Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 12.8 %

ENPH opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $182.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.