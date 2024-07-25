Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $182.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

