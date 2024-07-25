Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.64, but opened at $109.26. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 1,594,426 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

