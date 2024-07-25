Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 20003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.