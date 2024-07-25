EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

