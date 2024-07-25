Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $263.00 to $304.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.