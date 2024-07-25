Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

CFR stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

