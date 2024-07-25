Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

