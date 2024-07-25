Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.