Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%.
FE stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
