Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 880,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,491,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.