Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Benitec Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.45) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

BNTC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

