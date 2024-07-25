Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Head to Head Contrast

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 14.23% 10.68% 5.46% Nomura Research Institute 10.80% 20.20% 9.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $427.48 million 4.60 $92.80 million $0.65 29.32 Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.29 $549.54 million $0.94 30.79

This table compares Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 1 3 1 3.00 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Volatility and Risk

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

